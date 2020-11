Kalen Okimaw shows off his exquisite Grade 12, Art 30 pencil drawing skills and style. It is an expectation in the Art 30 curriculum.

The art room at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie usually has a number of different assignments going on simultaneously. This week it included some pretty unique characters, in the form of portrait studies. Students were free to create any characteristics but with the objective of using proper facial proportions. The lesson is a leadup to further 3-D portrait studies using clay.