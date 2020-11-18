PICs – Students place poppies on Veterans’ graves

Alaina Stecik places a poppy on the grave of James Warren Randall. Students placed a poppy on all Veterans’ graves.

High Prairie Elementary School participated in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony Nov. 7 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery. The ceremony began at the Memorial Wall with the playing of The Last Post, Two Minutes of Silence, and Reveille. Students then recited In Flanders Fields. The brief ceremony was highlighted by four students placing poppies on the graves of Veterans. It is the second year HPE has participated in No Stone Left Alone, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. The ceremony reminds students of the sacrifices made.