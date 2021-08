In July, Tolko and Fresh Inspirations partnered to provide every local health care and/or frontline worker [more than 330 employees] a coffee or beverage of choice to recognize the hard work during the pandemic. Left-right are: Derek Monsen, divisional accountant for Tolko; Cynthia Marshall, owner of Fresh Inspirations; and Janet Farney, High Prairie Health Complex site manager.

Tolko Industries has made several donations in the High Prairie community the last few months. In addition to the presentations in the photos, the following donations were also given: In July, $500 to Northern Trek 2021 to raise funds for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation; in May, $500 to the High Prairie Junior Red Wings hockey team; and in March, Tolko donated OSB to assist in building a multi-use recreational building.ut line for Tolko Donation One Photo