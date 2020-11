Garret Gladue-Latourelle draws a stunning image of a soldier paying his respects.

Whitefish Lake Health Centre Community Connection Program held a Remembrance Day Pencil Art Contest. Artists could enter in three categories: Children’s, Youth and Adult. On this page are a few of the entries. Below are the winners:

Children’s

Kennedy

Thunder-Noskey Inaayat Kaur

Youth

Brylee Goodswimmer Kayla Auger

Adult

Kallie White Daniella Thunder