O’s Treats has always had one of the better storefronts in High Prairie each summer, with many beautiful flowers.

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association will be selecting its Best Yards Contest winners in the coming weeks. Judging by a few samples show here, judging will be difficult. Beautification appreciates the efforts residents put forward to make the town tidier. This year, businesses will also be recognized. Beautification and the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting the business portion of the contest.