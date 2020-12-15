PICs – Winners announced in annual HP Legion Remembrance Day Contest

Each year, Royal Canadian Legion branches from around Canada hold their annual Remembrance Day contests. Students are invited to submit poems, essays or posters [black and white, or colour] and compete for prizes. The High Prairie branch recently completed its judging and presented the awards. First place winners received $75, second place winners $50, third place winners $35. First place winning entries advance to district judging. Although entries were down this year, quality did not suffer. Following are the winners in each category. Legend: HPE – High Prairie Elementary School; E.W. Pratt – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School. Also on this page are selected winning entries.
Winners’ List
Junior Black & White Poster
Name School Prize
- Saige Allan HPE $75
- Karina Munos HPE $50
- Katelyn Cox HPE $35
Intermediate Black & White Poster
Name School Prize
- Ingrid Mindel Grouard $75
Senior Black & White Poster
Name School Prize
- Paydin Young E.W. Pratt $75
- Gracie Anderson E.W. Pratt $50
Junior Colour Poster
Name School Prize
- Alison Siegfries HPE $75
- Judeah Gilroy HPE $50
- Brodee Ellwood-Shewchuk HPE $35
Senior Colour Poster
Name School Prize
- Taylor Oliver-Guerin E.W. Pratt $75
- Bjork Vink-Halldorson E.W. Pratt $50
- Janet Tanner E.W. Pratt $35
Intermediate Poems
Name School Prize
- Ingrid Mindel Grouard $75