Two women named Wilma were recent lottery winners locally. Above is Wilma Owinose, of Driftpile. She won $14,113.50 in Poker Lotto after buying her ticket at the Fawcett [AB] Petro-Canada. Below is Wilma Cloutier, of Grouard. She won $21,000 in Zing Blackjack after buying her ticket at Bigway Foods in Grouard. The date of both claims was not made public by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, who provided the photos.