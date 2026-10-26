Pie-in-the-Face fundraiser part of fun at Prairie River Junior High

Prairie River Junior High golfers, left-right, Kelby Letendre, Kobe Chalifoux, Bradley Robinson and Brandt Quartly.

Prairie River Junior High School students and staff have enjoyed a busy fall filled with learning, community involvement and athletics.

The school came together for the annual Tery Fox Run, followed by the always-popular Pie in the Face fundraiser, raising money while having plenty of fun.

An Orange Shirt Day assembly featured guest speaker Doreen Willier, giving students an opportunity to learn, reflect and honour the importance of truth and reconciliation.

PRJH extends a heartfelt thank you to Baytex Energy Ltd. for their generous $1,550 donation toward our school events.

Grade 7 students took their learning outdoors during a Land-Based Learning field trip with Elder Herman Sutherland, where they learned about traditional knowledge and participated in rat root picking. They also enjoyed the annual Grade 7 camp-out at Shaw’s Point Resort, building friendships and making memories.

PRJH athletes have also been busy. Cross-country runner Kable Tarzwell earned an impressive third place medal, while golf team members Kelby Letendre, Kobe Chalifoux, Bradley Robinson and Brandt Quartly travelled to High Level to compete at the Peace Zone Golf Tournament.

Meanwhile, volleyball season is well underway with teams working hard, developing their skills, and representing PRJH with pride.

It has been an exciting start to the school year, and PRJH looks forward to more opportunities for students to learn, compete, and connect through the year.

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

PRJH Grade 7 campers showing off their catch-of-the-day! Left-right are Melody Young, Annabella Hayman, Emily Fleming and Zoey Caudron. The catch was part of the annual Grade 7 camp-out at Shaw’s Point Resort.