Pink Rose Day Spa is PR’s ‘wellness hub’

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace River) – What started as a shared dream between two estheticians has grown into a thriving wellness hub in Peace River.

Co-owners Brandy Orchard and Delanie Dubrule founded Pink Rose Day Spa with a vision that went beyond traditional spa services. Their goal was to create a welcoming space where people could focus on self-care while also building meaningful connections within the community.

Although the two women graduated from their esthetics programs 11 years apart, they were united by a common ambition: to one day own businesses of their own. Their paths crossed after Orchard moved to Peace River from Vancouver Island in 2011. The pair eventually worked together at the same business for nearly six years, discovering a shared passion for entrepreneurship and wellness.

“When we first started, we wanted to build something that reflected our values,” they explain.

That meant focusing on organic and natural ingredients whenever possible while supporting Canadian companies. While the business has evolved over time, those values remain woven into its foundation.

Today, Pink Rose Day Spa is about more than beauty treatments. Orchard and Dubrule have worked to create a community where like-minded entrepreneurs can collaborate, support one another and help clients achieve wellness in multiple areas of their lives.

Like many small business owners, the pair have learned some of their most valuable lessons through experience.

“A business degree might have been helpful,” they say, “but a lot of what you learn comes from jumping in with both feet and figuring things out as you go.”

Building a business has required adaptability, patience and resilience. One of their biggest challenges came during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that tested businesses across the country. Despite the uncertainty, they successfully navigated those difficult years and emerged stronger on the other side.

Their advice to fellow entrepreneurs is simple: keep moving forward.

The pair agree there will always be challenges, but you just keep putting one foot in front of the other. That determination has helped Pink Rose Day Spa grow into a unique wellness destination serving clients from Peace River and surrounding communities.

The business offers a range of esthetic and spa services, alongside alternative wellness modalities such as Reiki and Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. The owners are also proud of the diverse group of independent contractors who operate within the facility. By bringing multiple practitioners together under one roof, Pink Rose Day Spa has evolved into a unified wellness centre that supports the mind, body and spirit. Visitors can access a wide variety of services while enjoying a welcoming and professional atmosphere.

Currently operating on an appointment-only basis, the spa welcomes anyone interested in exploring the healing services available within the facility.

Looking ahead, Orchard and Dubrule are focused on continuing to grow while maintaining the personalized experience clients have come to expect. Their goal is to ensure residents throughout the Peace Country have access to knowledgeable, caring service providers who are committed to helping people feel their best.

As the business expands, they hope more people will discover the benefits of taking time for self-care and wellness.

Pink Rose Day Spa is also opening its doors to other entrepreneurs through short-term pop-up rental opportunities. These spaces are ideal for lash technicians seeking a professional room, massage therapists needing a comfortable treatment environment, energy workers wanting a peaceful setting for sessions, and artists or artisans looking for a beautiful location to showcase their work.

For Orchard and Dubrule, supporting fellow business owners is a natural extension of their original vision: creating a community where people feel empowered, encouraged and supported.