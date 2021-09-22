Pioneers crush Warriors

Peace River Pioneer high school football player Braxton Rudneski runs the ball into the end zone for one of his five touchdowns he scored against the Grande Prairie Warriors on Sept. 10 in Grande Prairie. Photo courtesy of William Vavrek Photography.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers crushed the Grande Prairie Warriors 45-20 in high school football action Sept. 10 in Grande Prairie.

Braxton Rudneski ran for five touchdowns for the Pioneers, who led 13-0 after the first quarter, 32-12 at halftime and 32-20 after three quarters.

“The Pioneers will build on this win,” head coach Mark Owens says.

“We need to clean up the pass game and open-field tackling over the season in order to improve.”

Rudneski scored on a 30-yard run on the second play of the game and the Pioneers never looked back.

Prospector quarterback Darren Hudak ran it in himself from the 30-yard line in the first quarter.

Rudneski rumbled in touchdowns from 25 yards, five yards and 64 yards in the second quarter.

Peace River was held off the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Rudneski scored a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Hudak punched it into the end zone on a quarterback sneak for another Pioneer touchdown to round out the scoring.

Up next, the Pioneers are scheduled to visit High Prairie on Sept. 24 when they face the Renegades at 4:30 p.m.

The next home game is scheduled for Oct. 7 when the Pioneers host the Whitecourt Cats.