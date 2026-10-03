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Pioneers dominant in 42-0 shutout over Cats

by | Oct 3, 2026 | Sports

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(Peace River) – The Peace River Pioneers blanked the Whitecourt Cats 42-0 at home Sept. 19 in Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League action.

“The Pioneers made a statement in the second home game of the season, bouncing back from opening-game loss with an impressive shut out,” head coach Mark Owens says.

“The players were focused, physical and ready to make an impact on both sides of the ball.”

Peace River’s offence came out strong while the defence set the tone early and didn’t let up.

Austin Toner came up with an early interception, taking possession away from the Cats.

The Pioneers got the scoreboard early.

Running back Noah Ruether ran the ball into the end zone twice in the first quarter and he was successful in kicking the ball through the uprights for the extra point after each major.

Leading 14-0 after the first quarter, the Pioneers continued the momentum.

In the second second quarter, Ruether scored two more touchdowns on passes from quarterback Makai Knoblauch.

Ruether added a 29-yard field goal to boost the Pioneers’ lead to 29-0 at halftime.

“The second half saw a dialed-in Pioneers’ defence still not making any room for the Cats to score,” Owens says.

Pioneer rookie Jaden Pyttlik scored his first high school touchdown, a moment worth celebrating, he notes.

Keyan Owens then powered his way into the end zone for the final touchdown of the game.

Peace River rookie Kale Vanderaegen-Tubbs grabbed one interception while Knoblauch came up with two, including one in the end zone.

Upcoming, the Pioneers host the Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. in their final home game of the regular season.

After that, Peace River closes the regular season Oct. 15 when they visit the Valleyview Cougars.

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