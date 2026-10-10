Pioneers tame Wolfpack

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(Hinton) – The visiting Peace River Pioneers defeated the Hinton Wolfpack 41-14 on Sept. 25 in Alberta High School 9-a-Side Football League action.

Starting running back Noah Ruether scored three touchdowns for the Pioneers, who led 20-14 at halftime.

Other touchdowns came from quarterback Makai Knoblauch on a quarterback sneak up the middle and a touchdown by receiver Hayden Curry on a pass and run.

“The game was intense,” Peace River head coach Mark Owens says.

Hinton came out of the gates strong with a touchdown to open the scoring, he adds.

“The Pioneers had to adapt to a new offence that the Wolfpack added that week, which moved from a wide-open spread-passing offence to a middle-running offence,” Owens says.

Peace River controlled the second half and kept Hinton off the scoresheet while the Pioneers’ offence kept pushing.

“It was a very energetic, intense and hard-hitting game for both teams,” Owens says.

“Hinton showed tremendous signs of improvement in their first season in the 9-a-side league.”

After hosting the Sexsmith Sabres on Oct. 3, the Pioneers visit the Valleyview Cougars on Oct. 15 to end the regular season.