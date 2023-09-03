Pioneers will play 9-aside football

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers return to nine-aside high school football as the season kicks off in just over one week.

After playing for many seasons in the 12-aside Mighty Peace Football Conference, the Pioneers joined a provincial nine-aside league last year.

“We chose to stay with the nine-aside league due to our registration numbers,” says head coach Mark Owens.

“We had 18 players at spring camp and eight to 10 more players coming for the fall, which makes for great numbers in the nine-aside league.”

In order to safely compete in 12-aside football, Football Alberta and Football Canada mandate that teams have more than 30 players on the roster, he notes.

When training camp started Aug. 22, the Pioneers enrolled 25 players.

“We have 14 returning players and a good-sized group of Grade 10 players coming from the bantam Prospectors,” Owens says.

“We have some very strong athletes moving up for the Prospectors, along with a solid group of veterans.”

That combination shows great potential for the coming season and the future, he says.

“It is very exciting to have the high energy and aggression, which is something we can truly build on with many of our younger players,” Owens says.

“We have good depth, even in smaller numbers, with different positions.

“It is also exciting for us coaches to have some very engaged players to work with and grow.”

Owens also serves as defensive and linemen co-ordinator.

He has five other coaches on the sidelines. Pat Coates serves as offensive co-ordinator and for quarterbacks and running backs. Brock Whalen coaches receivers. Brooks MacDonald is the defensive backs coach. Casey Pyper serves as the linebackers as defensive backs coach and Taylor Hulme coaches linebackers and the defensive line.

Peace River plays a five-game schedule, including only one home game on Oct. 1 when the Pioneers host Ponoka at 1 p.m.

“One of our top goals it to finish high enough – first to fourth – in the league so we can host a playoff game,” Owens says.

“We had some great competitive football last year and we are excited to to grow with the nine-aside league again.”

Coaldale and Pincher Creek have been added to the league.

Owens has several other goals for the season.

“We want to continue relationships with the Mighty Peace league and build the program positively to regain the numbers and return to the Mighty Peace,” Owens says.

“We also want to develop player skills to help them achieve goals in playing with Football Alberta teams and move on to junior and university football.”

Team practices are held Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m.

Peace Pioneers schedule

Fri., Sept. 8 – Pioneers at Camrose.

Sat., Sept. 16 – Pioneers vs. Coaldale at Ponoka.

Fri., Sept. 22 – Pioneers at Wetaskiwin.

Sun. Oct. 1 – Pioneers host Ponoka.

Sat., Oct. 14 – Pioneers at Pincher Creek.