Pirates face Canucks in finals rematch

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Falher Pirates will not have to wait very long to get a chance at redemption after last season’s thrilling NPHL Final overtime series loss in Game 7 to the Dawson Creek Canucks.

The Pirates open the 2023-24 NPHL season at Dawson Creek Oct. 28. The Pirates lost Game 7 to the Canucks 4-3 in overtime on Liam Craig’s goal. The rematch is also only the fourth time since 1990 that the season opens with a rematch of the previous season’s final. The champs have split the four games.

It is one of many highlights the NPHL revealed in its schedule released Sept. 26. The 80-game slate, which sees each team play 20 games, has 40 games on Saturday, 26 on Friday and 14 on Thursday. There are no Tuesday games scheduled at the request of the teams.

The Canucks return to Falher Friday, Jan. 26 for a late season encounter.

The Pirates open at home Friday, Nov. 3 against the Manning Comets.

Christmas will be good to the Pirates with two home games days before the holiday. The Pirates host the Grimshaw Huskies Friday, Dec. 22 and the Fort St. John Flyers Saturday, Dec. 23.

Overall, the Pirates play all 10 home games on the weekend. Four are on Friday and six on Saturday.

The Pirates had requested Sunday afternoon home games but no team was willing to travel to Falher Sunday to play. The NPHL does not schedule Sunday games unless both teams agree.

The season begins Oct. 28 and ends Feb. 3.