Pirates lose in rematch of last season’s final

Dawson Creek Canucks’ forward Alex Hanson (No. 26) knocks in a rebound to put his team up 4-1 over the visiting Falher Pirates in the third period Oct. 28. Tending goal is Ryan Noble while Falher Pirates, left-right, are Phoenix Dumas, goaltender Ryan Noble and Walker Cote. Photo courtesy of The Northern Horizon, Dawson Creek.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The more things change, the more they remain the same!

The Falher Pirates opened their NPHL season Oct. 28 in Dawson Creek in what was a rematch of last season’s seven-game final which saw the Canucks win in overtime on Liam Craig’s goal.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the result was the same as they lost 4-1.

Braeden Allkins opened the scoring at the 12:37 mark of the first period before Walker Cote’s power play goal tied the game late in the period after the Canucks were caught with too many men on the ice. It would be the only goal the Pirates would score on Payton Lee all night. Last year, Lee set an NPHL record for lowest goals against average in league history at 1.90 so it may not have been surprising he would be difficult to beat.

In the second period, newcomer Garick Gray put the Canucks ahead to stay. Late in the period, another newcomer, Adam Morton, scored on the power play to put the Canucks up 3-1.

The third period saw Alex Hanson score the only goal to end the scoring

The Pirates were badly outshot 55-30, including surrendering 20 shots in the second and third periods. Noble was outstanding in keeping the game close and giving the Pirates a chance.

Meanwhile, Lee stopped 29 of 30 shots to record the win.

The Pirates were assessed 39 penalty minutes in the contest to the Canucks 25. The Pirates were 1-for-3 on the power play while the Canucks clicked on one of five chances.

The Pirates play their home opener Friday, Nov. 3 against their arch-rivals, the Manning Comets. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Huskies ask NPHL for leave of absence

The Grimshaw Huskies notified the NPHL Oct. 27 they were pulling out of the league this season and asking for a leave of absence. Lack of players was the reason cited.

The NPHL is meeting Oct. 30 to decide on a new schedule and to give the Huskies one last chance to reorganize. It is hoped when players realize how serious the situation is, they may rally to save the club.

The Pirates are scheduled to play the Huskies Nov. 10 at Falher.

Tentatively, a new schedule will be released by the league as soon as possible.