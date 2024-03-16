Pirates relish shot at redemption

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Last season, the Falher Pirates came within one goal in overtime in Game 7 of the NPHL Final from winning their fourth title in team history.

This year, they look to get the job done!

The best-of-seven series kicks off March 12 at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex when the 11-time champion Spirit River Rangers pay a visit. The Pirates swept the Manning Comets four straight in the East Division Final while the Rangers dispatched the Lawrence Cup (first place winners in the regular season) and defending champion Dawson Creek Canucks in five games.

Head coach Dan Aubin is pleased the Pirates earned home ice advantage after the Canucks lost to the Rangers.

“Home ice was one our goals going into the season,” he says.

“After last year’s finals we realized how important it can be.”

The Game 7 loss last season was in Dawson Creek instead of in front of the Pirates’ rabid fans.

The Rangers present a different challenge for the Pirates. They are big, physical and loaded with experience.

“Spirit River will be a tough opponent,” concedes Aubin.

“They are physical, experienced and have a good (defence) core.”

However, the Pirates won 6-1 at Falher this season and lost 3-2 in overtime at home as the clubs split the season series.

“The regular season games against Spirit River reinforced the team’s belief that we can be successful against any team if we play a controlled, disciplined game,” says Aubin.

No doubt the Pirates will have to be at their best to defeat the Rangers, who are playing their best hockey after winning four straight games over the Canucks after losing the first game of their series.

But the Pirates can also claim they are playing their best hockey. They have lost only twice in their last 18 games including playoffs.

“Discipline, details and our defensive play will be the key to our success,” says Aubin.

“We believe that both teams will be evenly matched and that it will be small battles, little details that will determine the outcome,” he adds.

“If we stay controlled within our game plan, take care of the small things we will have an opportunity to win it this year. It will come down to execution at key moments and I know every individual on our team is up for the challenge.”

History is not on the Pirates’ side. The teams have met three times in the NPHL Final. The Rangers won the 2010-11 series in five games and swept the 2013-14 and 2017-17 series so – overall – the Rangers have won 12 of 13 games between the clubs in finals history.

But history is more for medial types to ponder as the team rosters have changed since. Aubin is one who believes past history means little.

“I don’t put any weight into past playoff matchup,” he says.

“Both teams have different rosters, different styles and different mindsets than in the past.”

What the Pirates relish is another chance to bring the NPHL’s Campbell Cup to Falher.

“The entire team/organization is looking forward to the challenge, nothing worth doing comes easy,” says Aubin.

“The Falher arena will be rocking on Tuesday and we’re all looking forward to the opportunity to make our community proud,” he concludes.

The Pirates won their three NPHL titles in 1954-55, 1980-81 and 2011-12.