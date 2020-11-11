Plains donates $50,000 to HP NLC Campus

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plains Midstream Canada has contributed $50,000 to the Northern Lakes College High Prairie Campus capital campaign.



In recognition of the gift, a trades lab in the new campus will be named the Plains Trades Lab, says a Nov. 2 NLC news release.



“The new campus is an exciting addition to High Prairie and surrounding communities,” says Glen Lawrence, Plains’ North West Alberta District manager.



“Plains’ support towards the multi-function trades lab will help to build regional capacity for trades training, not only in apprenticeships but also in pre-employment training and dual credit opportunities for high school students.”



He says NLC is a valued partner with Plains.



“We have assets spread across northern Alberta and employ members of these communities,” Lawrence says.



“Plains is proud to be supporting further education in the region and the development of the current and future workforce.”



College president Glenn Mitchell values the support of Plains.



“The High Prairie campus is a testimony to what can be achieved when we work together in partnership,” says Mitchell, who became president Sept. 1.



“With the assistance of Plains Midstream Canada, students, staff, and regional community members will enjoy working and learning in this beautiful facility.”



Construction is nearly complete. NLC expects to begin fitting the space with furniture and technology soon and to welcome students, staff, and community members in early 2021.