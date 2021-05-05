Plan has potential to save big money for Town, BLC

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A plan to potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars in fire and rescue equipment costs was endorsed by High Prairie town council at its April 27 meeting.



“In the end of the day, I think it’s a smart move,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly.



“It only makes sense to combine the two units,” added Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



And, he added, to spend $42,000 now instead of $425,000 in five years convinced him.



The fire apparatus plan was forwarded to council after an Inter-Municipal meeting April 12, which was closed to the public. Comprised of the Town and Big Lakes County, the issue of cost savings regarding fire department services was discussed.



The largest cost to fire departments is the vehicle fleet. Not only does the fleet have to be purchased, but it has to be serviced and certified annually at an extra cost.



A recommendation to reduce the fleet by one vehicle came from the committee that would reduce costs for both the Town and BLC.



Town CAO Rod Risling’s estimates indicate that savings to the Town would be $487,000 over 20 years as opposed to BLC’s $140,000.



He added the Town owns a rescue truck that needs to be replaced in five years at a cost of $425,000. BLC needs to replace a pumper engine which costs $515,000.



However, to buy a combined rescue/pumper would reduce the fleet by one, but only cost $600,000 as opposed to the combined cost of $940,000 for two vehicles.



Risling also wrote the following: “Reducing the regional fleet does moderately increase risk to responding to incidents; however, it is small. In the last 20 years, a handful of incidents have occurred where a rescue scenario and fire have occurred simultaneously and no incidents of a motor vehicle accident, a county fire or a town fire.”



Specifically, town council’s motion included three clauses:

The approval of funding to the amount of 50 per cent of the increases cost between a pumper unit and a combined rescue pumper unit;

The Town of High Prairie rescue unit be gifted to the County upon the arrival of the new combined rescue- pumper engine;

That the Inter-Municipal Collaboration Framework be revised to have a 50/50 capital share split for the rescue/pumper indefinitely.

The plan was also approved at the BLC meeting on April 28.