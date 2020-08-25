Plans for RV Park change

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans for a major expansion of a recreational vehicle park near Kinuso have been halted by the developer.



Sunset Park owner Milt Sloan has pulled the plug on plans to add about 30 units to the park northwest of Kinuso for recreational vehicles.



Big Lakes County council was updated about the proposal for phase 2 at its regular meeting Aug. 12.



“He is withdrawing that application file,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“He has applied for a new subdivision for four lots.”



Olansky says Sloan informed her July 29 he “had changed his mind” and would not pursue the major project.



No reason was given by Olansky.



The park currently has 34 lots according to the park’s website.



Sloan addressed council at its regular meeting July 22 through a conference call to request the county provide support for the project.



“Sales are slow” and I want “to keep costs down”, Sloan told council.



He says the county requires him to put in culverts and approaches at a cost of $3,000 each.



Potentially, he could save nearly $100,000.



“We [currently] require all construction be done,” Olansky says.



However, she added council has the option of taking security, cash or credit.



“It’s not something we’ve done before,” she added.



Sloan said he could not provide security.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard had a suggestion.



“Put a caveat on each lot,” he says.



“That’s correct,” said Olansky, who later added the cost of placing a caveat on each lot would be less than $100.



Immediately, both North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart said they would support the plan.



“I wouldn’t have a problem with that,” they both said simultaneously.