Plans for Seniors’ Week in High Prairie begin

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Circle your calendar!

Plans to celebrate Seniors’ Week in High Prairie and area continue to come together.

Seniors’ Week is June 5-11 but events begin Sunday, June 4 at the High Prairie Municipal Library with a tea starting at 3 p.m. Details regarding possible entertainment will be announced as the tea nears.

Monday, June 5 sees the Big Lakes FCSS Seniors’ Lunch and Merchandise Bingo at the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Hall. The lunch begins at noon with bingo to follow.

Big Lakes FCSS also holds the next event June 7. The annual Lakeshore Luncheon will be held this year at the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Hall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon.

June 8, Pleasantview Lodge holds its barbecue at noon.

Other events are being planned and details will be announced if they come to fruition.

Seniors’ Week has been recognized in Alberta since 1986 to celebrate and recognize the contributions seniors make to enhance the quality of life in the province.

Seniors’ Week was inspired by the vison of the late Alice Modin. More than 30 years ago, Modin began a campaign to start a seniors’ day in Strathcona County that helped paved the way for Seniors’ Week.