Plans to cut farmer’s use of fertilizers opposed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is backing farmers concerned about the federal government’s plan to reduce the use of synthetic fertilizer to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

At its regular meeting Feb. 23, council approved a recommendation to send a letter of support for agricultural producers to Environment and Climate Change Minister Stephen Guilbeault.

In the letter, the County promotes best management practices around synthetic fertilizer, rather than reduce the use of the fertilizer.

“Industry and producer stakeholder input is essential prior to implementing a policy that otherwise may have devastating impacts on the agricultural industry, our economy and our country,” Reeve Robert Nygaard writes in the letter.

“Synthetic fertilizers are essential for crop production and in conjunction with other technological advances, have allowed Canadian farmers to steadily increase crop yields over the past 60 years.”

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government initiated steps in 2021 to lower emissions from synthetic fertilizers used by farmers.

Trudeau set a voluntary emissions reduction target of 30 per cent of the 2020 levels by 2030.

“We ask that you carefully consider how this emission goal is to be measured and achieved,” the letter says.

“Consultation with producer groups, fertilizer manufacturers and other industry stakeholders would make the stated emission reductions much easier to achieve.”

Producers are concerned they will suffer in their efforts to produce prosperous crops.

Council approved the recommendation approved by the agricultural advisory committee at its meeting Feb. 10.

“We need municipalities to write letters of support,” says Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor Garrett Zahacy, a farmer in the Prairie Echo area and a member of the committee.

The motion came after the County received several letters from municipalities also concerned about the reduction in fertilizer use.

The letter states that the fertilizer industry already promotes the use of the 4R nutrient stewardship protocols intended to improve nitrogen efficiency.

Protocols focus on using the fertilizer at the right time, right source, right rate and right place.

“Research shows significant emissions reductions can be achieved when utilizing the 4R protocols as compared to conventional fertilization practices.”

Reduced use of fertilizer would also limit crop production and the impact of the Canadian agriculture industry around the world, the letter notes.