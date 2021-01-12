Plans to form network ongoing

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Steps to create a High Prairie and Area Business Support Network [BSN] are still moving along.



“We are currently revisiting the needs of the business community in the High Prairie region,” says Josh Friesen, Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake executive director.



He is facilitating the process with Deanna Basarab, workforce consultant for Alberta Labour and Immigration, based in High Prairie.



“We just hope to be able to help facilitate and make it a reality for the community,” Frie- sen says.



“Of course, the purpose and makeup of the BSN will be entirely dictated by the business community of the High Prairie region.”



Initially presented to the community in August, facilitators struggle to bring partners together with public gathering restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Our plan is to find another avenue that the business community can come together in an efficient and effective manner,” Friesen says.



“We would also like to hone in the purpose of the BSN to focus on local business needs and less on economic development strategies for the region.”

For more information, contact Basarab by phone at [780] 536-4617 or e-mail to Deanna. [email protected] or Friesen by phone at [1-780] 849-3232 or e-mail to [email protected] cf.com.