Planting seeds February 4, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Kinuso School Grade 1 students plant seeds and label Popsicle sticks with the vegetable names as part of the Little Green Thumbs program Jan. 20. In front is Averie Shostak, behind is Jahkobi Gladue-Brown. Alyssa Belanger, from Lesser Slave Watershed Council, came to the school to teach the students about growing a garden. Photo courtesy of the school.