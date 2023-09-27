Plea for Peacefest volunteers issued

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A major attraction is set to take over Peace River next year, and organizers are looking for help to facilitate its creation.

Peacefest organizers have set an annual general meeting to discuss the event. Acting director Leah Wood says they’re hoping more residents will take interest in the festival’s creation.

“Peacefest is an amazing musical festival that started back in 1997 after a flood destroyed a great deal of the downtown core and it was a way to help rebuild our community,” explains Wood.

“It has since changed and morphed into a community event bringing music lovers together.”

The AGM will be held at TJ’s Restaurant in Peace River at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. Wood says they are hoping to attract more people to help, otherwise the event may not be held next summer.

“Peacefest will not be a go if there is a poor turnout,” explains Wood.

“Last year we only had three on the board who were active and we ran a daytime Party in the Park and it proved to be a lot of work for just three volunteers. Please join in and lend a hand, we need you.”

Wood explains the last large-scale Peacefest was held in 2017, but organizers held a free family music event, Party in the Park in 2022 at Riverfront Park. She says they impressively had a turnout of 2,500 (or more) for the party.

“This event is important for the community because it brings people together who share a common interest in music and summer activities,” Wood says.

“It’s a great time to get together with your fellow neighbours and have a good face-to-face visit more so now than ever since social media has taken over folks’ lives,” she adds.

Wood explains Peacefest is a musical event where people can enjoy a range of different artists, from country to rock.

“Last year, we hosted a small-scale free event and it was just a local band that resides in the Peace Country,” she says. “We invite anyone who is interested in being a part of the Peacefest to join our AGM. It takes a great deal of volunteers to make Peacefest successful. You never know what a person can bring to the table and what experience they can offer.”

Current board members are hoping new people will come on board to help refresh the event and bring new ideas.

“At this particular AGM, we are hoping for a new board to step forward and take over,” she explains.

“Once a board is placed future event planning and viability (can occur). If no one comes forward to this AGM – unfortunately – I think Peacefest’s future is in jeopardy.”

Originally, Peacefest was held on Main Street Peace River, but the event became so large it had to be moved to the ball diamonds by Heritage Towers. The event typically runs Friday and Saturday.

If you would like to see Peacefest continue to be a part of Peace River’s summertime events, please ensure to attend the AGM on Oct. 3.