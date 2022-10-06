Plea renewed for dog handler to serve HP region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is urging the RCMP and the provincial government to recruit an RCMP dog handler to the High Prairie region.

At its regular meeting Sept. 28, council approved a briefing document to lobby the RCMP and Solicitor General and Justice Minister Tyler Shandro to recruit a dog handler based at either the High Prairie RCMP or Faust RCMP.

The region has been without an RCMP dog handler since June 18, 2021 after police dog, Jago, was killed from a gunshot in a manhunt north of High Prairie. The position has not been filled.

Discussion and lobby efforts from council with both the RCMP and the Solicitor General have taken place since.

Jago and dog handler Const. Scott MacLeod started their post on Aug. 25, 2020 and lived in Faust.

Before that, another dog and handler was posted in High Prairie on Jan. 30, 2018 and transferred five weeks later.

A dog service unit was stationed in High Prairie until 2013 when local governments started lobbying the RCMP and the provincial government.

“Both the RCMP and the solicitor general have told Big Lakes they are still advertising the position and actively trying to fill it.

The dog handler position serves the High Prairie region and also communities extending to the Falher-McLennan region to the west, Slave Lake and Desmarais- Wabasca to the east and north to Peace River, Grimshaw, Cadotte Lake and Red Earth Creek.

The position also provides relief for dog units in Grande Prairie and High Level.