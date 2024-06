Beautiful colourful art brightened up the day for seniors at an art show at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie on May 23. Works by four artists from the High Prairie region were featured in the show in the common area.

Indigenous art was also displayed at the Pleasantview art show. Left-right, are Sandra Moore, resident Rusty Tomkins, 87, artist Terryn Gauchier, of Peavine, Faye Stewart and lodge resident Shyam Sherman.

Three ladies from the lodge enjoy works by former local resident Mercedez Plamondon Bayuk. Left-right, are Annie Olanski, 91, Theresa Dube, 90, and Olga Johnston, 86.