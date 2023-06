Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie hosted its annual Seniors’ Barbecue on June 8 to celebrate Alberta Seniors Week, June 5-11. Residents of Pleasantview and J.B. Wood Continuing-Care Centre, residents’ families, friends and seniors from the community enjoyed the first event in the upgraded backyard. Seniors and guests were served hotdogs, hamburgers, salads and ice cream on a hot day. About 140 people attended.

The enhanced back yard at Pleasantview Lodge was an ideal summer setting for the annual Seniors’ Barbecue at the lodge, the first event in the new back yard. A new greenhouse is located at the right in the photo.

The new greenhouse at Pleasantview Lodge has a canopy that creates shade and space for people to gather.

Pleasantview residents Stan Caudron, left, and Robert Goulet enjoy sitting in the shade at the Seniors’ Barbecue June 8.

Seniors fill their plates at the Seniors’ Barbecue at Pleasantiew Lodge. Left-right are Diana Robert and Jean-Paul Duguay.