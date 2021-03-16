Pleasantview expansion project plans released

Drawings show the addition of 20 units at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie as seen from the northeast. Stuart Olson Construction is the main contractor for the project.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A project to add 20 units at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie is drawing interest from lots of potential residents.



Draft designs and plans were presented to the community March 10 by Heart River Housing in an online Zoom information session as demand for the units is high at seniors’ lodge.



“We had a lot of interest about the units at the presentation and really good interest at the office,” CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



“We think they’ll go fairly quickly, so we encourage people to apply early.”



The presentation was made online since public gatherings are banned in the COVID-19 pandemic.



Proposed plans call for a two-storey addition on the northwest corner of the existing lodge and will include 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom suites, Pratt says.



Pleasantview currently has 53 bachelor suites.



Construction is scheduled to start in May 2021 and be ready for occupancy in September 2022.



Suites are designed to accommodate seniors 65 years of age and older.



“Units are designed to give seniors full privacy yet have the option to be interactive within the lodge,” Pratt says.



A one-bedroom unit ranges in space from 650-710 square feet.



Suites are also barrier-free.



A two-bedroom unit ranges from 860-915 square feet. Each unit includes major appliances and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower.



Outside, each suite will include a balcony eight feet by six feet and personal cold storage.



Exterior access to the building will be secure with buzz-in doors and security cameras.



Residents will be able to keep their vehicles under covered parking with a roof only.



A games room and family room will be featured to the east side of the new building in space that formerly housed the HRH main office.



“We will encourage all Pleasantview residents to use this space,” Pratt says.



Walking trails, an outdoor gathering area, a fountain and greenhouse are planned for the northeast part of the property.



“For the walking trails, Heart River Housing will be doing a community fundraiser to help cover the cost,” Pratt says.



Heart River estimates the project at $7 million, although the cost is expected to by finalized by the end of March, Pratt says.



One-bedroom units will range from $1,025-$1,050 per month, not including lodge services.



Rent for two-bedroom units will range from $1,325 to $1,375 per month, not including lodge services.



Full lodge package prices range from $950-$1,000 per month over and above the base rent, Pratt says.



Demand for units at Pleasantview is growing.



“The waitlist for the lodge and independent-living units has increased 135 per cent in the past two years,” Pratt says. “We currently have more than 50 people on our waitlist.”



Applications are available at Heart River Housing central office at 5401 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive.



Anyone interested in the new units may also contact Pleasantview lodge manager Linda Peterson by e-mail at [email protected] or Pratt by e-mail at [email protected] housing.ca.