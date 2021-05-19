Pleasantview expansion project starts in June

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Crews are scheduled to start work to construct a major addition to Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie in mid-June.



Heart River Housing confirmed the timelines presented May 12 by Stuart Olson Construction, contractor for the project budgeted at almost $7.8 million.



“This is a construction project that will bring new housing for seniors and a financial boost to our region,” Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



“With that, comes construction pains, which we are trying to mitigate the best we can.”



Crews plan to start pile driving on June 16 to construct the two-storey addition that will feature 20 units.



Work to construct foundation walls will start July 8.



The shell will start to take shape when framing for the main floor is scheduled to start Aug. 31.



Stuart Olson plans to start roofing Dec. 3.



The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022, the contractor says.



Neighbours and motorists in the areas can expect a heavier number of trucks to and from the site.



Most of the construction traffic will travel along 42 Street from Highway 2.



“Stuart Olson will co-ordinate the deliveries so we don’t have back-to-back trucking,” Pratt says.



Neighbours have also been notified by Heart River Housing.



“We have sent letters to residents in the area asking them to call me if they have any concerns,” Pratt says.