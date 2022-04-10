Pleasantview expansion slows, contractor hopes to catch up

A worker on site of the expansion project at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie walks past the southwest corner of the new two-storey building.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Construction to add 20 seniors’ suites at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie is progressing.

However, the pace has slowed somewhat in the past three months as contractor Stuart Olson Construction deals with some issues, Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“We have slipped three weeks behind our schedule,” Pratt says.

“But, Stewart Olson hopes to be able to catch up during the drywall stage.”

More workers will be on site to drywall, he notes.

Work crews are scheduled to start drywall work in the first full week of April.

He says workers are very close to completing the Gypcrete, one-and-a- half-inch concrete on the floor.

Tours for potential residents have been postponed as a result of the delays.

“Tours are targeted for mid-April,” Pratt says.

“We were hoping to have the walk-throughs earlier, but we want to wait until the drywall is up.”

Walk-throughs were initially planned for February as 32 applications were filed by March 31.

“As much as we would like to be further along the project, the building is looking very nice,” Pratt says.

“We will have a beautiful home for seniors in our community when it’s done.”

The project will add 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites on one level in a building that originally opened in 1960.

Fundraising to enhance the landscaping and build a new greenhouse have nearly reached the goal of $60,000.

“Our fundraising is going very good with just over $55,000 raised,” Pratt says.

Plans to extend walking trails, add benches, rest stops and pergolas and other parts of the project are being finalized.

Applications for the new suites are available at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Dr. or at the HRH central office in High Prairie at 5401 – 48 St