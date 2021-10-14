Pleasantview job 2 weeks ahead of schedule

Construction crews on the addition project at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie work on the first floor facing north.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work to construct a new 20-unit two-storey expansion to Pleasant- view Lodge in High Prairie progresses in good time.

Basic framing for the second storey was scheduled to be complete by mid-October, Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“The building is really starting to take shape, we can see our floor layouts now,” Pratt says.

“We are still running about two weeks ahead of schedule.”

Groundwork continues for the parking lots that will greatly clean up the site, he says.

The building project is scheduled to be complete by August 2022.

Stuart Olson Construction still has a lot of framing work to do, such as balconies and suite details, but they can start on the roof soon, Pratt says.

Roofwork is scheduled to start by Dec. 3.

Pratt understands the rafters were being built locally in the first week of October and will start to be delivered after Oct. 11.

The project will include 10 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge, which currently has 53 bachelor suites.

Donations continue to flow in for a program to raise funds to upgrade walking paths and landscaping, add benches and improve the greenhouse.

Interest for the new units continues to grow.

“We are up to 27 applications,” Pratt says.

“But we still encourage interested people to contact the lodge for an application,” he adds.

Applications for the new units are available at HRH central office in High Prairie at 5401 – 48 St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasant- view Drive.

Anyone interested in the new units may contact Pleasantview Lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or to Pratt by email at [email protected] housing.ca.

The first prefabricated walls for the addition at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie went up Sept. 17 facing the northwest corner.