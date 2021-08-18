Pleasantview plants seed to spruce up yard

Heart River Housing received a $1,000 donation from the staff at Revolution Chevrolet in High Prairie for a fundraising campaign for Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie to enhance the yard. Standing left-right, are Dorothy Willsey, vice-president of the Pleasantview Lodge Seniors’ Auxiliary and Revolution general manager Mazin Sharkawi. He says staff believes it is important to support a project for seniors in the community.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A project to raise funds to upgrade walking paths and landscaping at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie has been launched.



Heart River Housing has started a fundraising campaign to extend walking trails, build rest areas on the trails and upgrade the greenhouse, CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



“Our goal is $60,000 and fundraising will be ongoing,” Pratt says.



“We want to upgrade the grounds as part of the expansion project.”



The fundraising campaign will be promoted during the expansion project event on Aug. 21.



“We will co-ordinate some of the work with the construction schedule and tap into contractors on site,” Pratt says.



“We have kicked off our fundraising and have received four generous donations already.”



He expects the walking trails will be completed by the late fall or early spring.

-Walking Trails

The project calls to add 250 feet of walking trails that will be five feet wide.

“We encourage our lodge residents to be active and these walking trails play a key role,” Pratt says.

-Rest Areas on Walking Trails

Several rests stops will be added on the trails.

Pergolas will be built throughout the trails to provide areas of shade and benches to rest.

“The lumber used for these areas is reclaimed wood from a tree planted in 1960 when Plesantview Lodge first opened,” Pratt says.

“Rest areas will also include historical plaques to celebrate and honour the past of Pleasantview Lodge.”

-Greenhouse

Pleasantview greenhouse will be upgraded with windows, walls and a roof.

Donations will support a project to construct raised garden beds.

All donations in the fundraising project will be recognized on site.

Citizens, businesses and organization may make donations in various ways.

Donations may be mailed to Heart River Housing; P.O. Box 909; High Prairie, AB: T0G 1E0; or delivered to the HRH office in High Prairie at 5401- 48 Street. E-transfers may be made to [email protected]

Please include “Pleasantview Lodge Expansion Donation – name in the subject line.

For more information, phone HRH office at (780) 523-5382 or email Pratt at [email protected]