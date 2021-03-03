Pleasantview presentation postponed

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie will launch an expansion project to add 20 units to the lodge that currently has 53 independent-living units for seniors.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A presentation to show proposed plans to expand Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie has been postponed to March 10 from March 2.



Design plans and drawings to add 20 units to the seniors lodge will be presented in an online Zoom information session at 7 p.m.



Heart River Housing welcomes the community to view the draft designs and conceptual drawings.



“We want to present 3D drawings of the exterior and the layout of the suites and get some ideas and feedback from the public,” CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



Anyone wishing to participate may link to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435028486.



The meeting I.D. number is 894-3502-8486.



Local residents are invited to view the plans and add their ideas.



“We think having their input is very important in shaping the building and the building layout,” Pratt says.



Adding to the current building with 53 bachelor units, the expansion is set to feature several options for residents.



The addition will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites in the project budgeted from $7 million, Pratt says.



They will be a combination of lodge rooms called enhanced independent living lodge units.’



Pratt says that will provide service options that are flexible for residents.



After the information meeting, HRH will be busy finalizing the project.



“We hope to have the final design and pricing in place by April 1 and ready to break ground soon after the frost goes out,” Pratt says.



“The project is on target to start groundwork this spring, with construction to begin towards the end of May 2021 and be completed by June 2022,” Pratt says.



Community information sessions planned by Heart River are not possible under gathering restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The waitlist for the lodge and independent-living units has increased 135 per cent in the past two years,” Pratt says.



“We currently have more than 50 people on our waitlist.”



Pratt says the project will be the fourth major addition to the lodge that opened in 1960 with 30 units.



For more information or to share ideas, contact Pratt by phone at [780] 523-5282 or e-mail to [email protected]