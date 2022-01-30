Pleasantview project 60 per cent complete

Framework in the expansion project at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie is complete as seen in a one-bedroom suite. Left-right, are Ken Matthews, a member of the project committee of Heart River Housing, and Sterling Oram, superintendent of Stuart Olson Construction. Matthews represented Big Lakes County on the HRH board until he lost in the municipal election Oct. 18. He was asked by the board to remain on the committee until the project is complete.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work to add 20 seniors’ suites at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie has passed the halfway mark.

Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says the project to build the two-storey addition is 60 per cent finished by mid-January. Construction began in June.

“We are still on target to be complete by August,” Pratt says.

“We are two weeks ahead of schedule.”

All work is inside during the cold winter months.

“The cold weather has been a bit of a struggle,” Pratt says.

“But I don’t think we’ve lost much time.”

The project will add 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites.

Crews with contractor Stuart Olson Construction are scheduled to complete the mechanical work in January with plumbing, heating and electrical rough-in, Pratt says.

Drywall is scheduled to start going up in early February, followed by painting, millwork and flooring.

Interest for the suites continues to grow.

“We are up to 31 applications by early January,” Pratt says.

“The closer we get to the opening, we anticipate more interest.”

He encourages interested people to contact the lodge for an application.

“We will be doing walk-throughs with potential residents in February,” Pratt says.

“The building is looking very good.”

Current lodge residents are also eligible to apply for the new suites, he says.

“However, we have not [had] requests from current residents to move in,” Pratt says.

With spring arriving in mid-March, he says plans to enhance the outside property will begin.

“We will start to finalize the details of the project on Feb. 1 to add walking trails and upgrade the greenhouse,” Pratt says.

Heart River plans to upgrade and extend walking paths, add benches, rest stops and pergolas on site.

Outside work will resume in spring when crews plan to start work on fascia, soffits and siding.

Applications for the new suites are available at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Dr. or at the HRH central office in High Prairie at 5401 – 48 St.

Anyone interested in the new suites may contact Pleasantview Lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or to Pratt by email at [email protected]

Insulation and drywall will soon be in place in the expansion project at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie as seen in a two-bedroom suite. Ceilings are 11 feet high, compared to eight feet high in the existing lodge.