Pleasantview project breaks ground

Groundwork has started at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie to construct a two-storey addition on the west side of the lodge to add 20 new units. Crews were busy pile driving for the building the final two weeks of June.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Crews have started groundwork to construct a major addition to Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie.



Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says contractor Stuart Olson Construction started pile driving in mid-June.



“It’s another big stepping stone in the project,” Pratt says.



“It doesn’t look like there’s a lot of work done, but if you look deep into the ground, you can see we’ve made big strides.”



Crews will construct a two-storey addition with 20 units in the project that is budgeted at almost $7.8 million.



Stuart Olson is expected to complete the building pilings by June 30, Pratt says.



Afterwards, the crew will start on the subpilings for the carport, entry ramps and balcony supports.



A local contractor is scheduled to work in early July to haul gravel for the parking lot and driveway.



“Everything is on schedule, in some cases, we’re ahead of schedule,” Pratt says.



“We’ll start working on the foundation walls the second week of July.”



The project will include 10 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units to eh lodge, which currently has 53 units.



“We have 16 confirmed applications for the units,” Pratt says.



He says the project will be a boost to local businesses.



“We appreciate that Stuart Olson Construction has engaged with lots of local contractors,” Pratt says.



“It’s a good spinoff to the community.”



Lodge residents and neighbours welcome the building activity.



“Our residents are enjoying the construction,” Pratt says.



“Lots of them are watching the project.”



The shell will start to take shape when framing for the main floor is scheduled to start Aug. 31.



Stuart Olson plans to start roofing Dec. 3.



The project is scheduled to be complete by August 2022.



Neighbours and motorists in the areas can expect a heavier volume of trucks to and from the site.



Most of the construction traffic is travelling along 42 Street from Highway 2.



Stuart Olson has co-ordinated deliveries to avoid back-to-back trucking, Pratt says.



Applications for the new units are available at HRH central office at 5401 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive.



Anyone interested in the new units may also contact Pleasantview Lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or Pratt by email at [email protected]