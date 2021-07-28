Pleasantview project on schedule for 2022 completion

A view of the project looking toward the southeast. The expansion will add 20 units to the lodge.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Construction continues at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie to add 20 units for seniors’ housing.



“With the great weather, we are on schedule,” says Lindsay Pratt, CAO for Heart River Housing.



“All deep services are in and crews are also starting on the ground work for the parking lot and shop area.”



Crews started to construct foundation walls in early July.



“After the foundation is in, the floor is the next step,” Pratt says.



Interest in the additional units continues to grow.



“We have 22 applications for 20 units,” Pratt says.



“But we still encourage people interested to contact the lodge for an application.”



Project contractor Stuart Olson Construction is leading the $7.8 million project.



Pratt confirms the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation has provided Heart River a loan of $5,664,000 and a grant of $410,000 while Heart River has taken $1,726,000 from capital reserves.



The project will include 10 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge, which has 53 units.



The shell will start to take shape when framing for the main floor is scheduled to start Aug. 31.



Stuart Olson plans to start roofing Dec. 3.



The project is scheduled to be complete by August 2022, the contractor says.



Neighbours and motorists in the areas can expect a heavier volume of trucks to and from the site.



Most of the construction traffic is travelling along 42 Street from Highway 2.



Stuart Olson Construction has co-ordinated deliveries to avoid back-to-back trucking, Pratt says.



Applications for the new units are available at the HRH central office at 5401 – 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive in High Prairie.