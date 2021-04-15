Pleasantview project pegged near $7.8M

The conceptual drawing of the expansion of Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie shows the west side of the two-storey addition that will include 20 new suites. Stuart Olson Construction is the main contractor for the project.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The cost to build an addition at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie with 20 living units is almost $7.8 million.



Heart River Housing approved a final cost of $7,792,640 and the final design at its monthly board meeting April 1, CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



“Through the design phase of the project, we established the budget,” Pratt says.



He says HRH is applying for a co-investment loan and possible grant from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.



Project contractor Stuart Olson Construction plans to start work on the site May 1. The project is scheduled to be complete by August 2022.



Demand for the new units is growing as the units will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis, Pratt says.



“So it’s important that if anyone is thinking about it, please contact us as soon as possible,” Pratt says.



A two-storey addition on the northwest corner of the lodge will include 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom suites.



Pleasantview currently has 53 bachelor suites.



Suites are designed to accommodate seniors 65 years of age and older.



“Units are designed to give seniors full privacy yet have the option to be interactive within the lodge,” Pratt says.



A one-bedroom unit ranges in space from 650-710 square feet.



Suites are also barrier-free.



A two-bedroom unit ranges from 860-915 square feet.



Each unit includes major appliances and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower.



Outside, each suite will include a balcony eight feet by six feet and personal cold storage.



Exterior access to the building will be secure with buzz-in doors and security cameras.



Residents will be able to keep their vehicles under covered parking with a roof only.



A games room and family room will be featured to the east side of the new building in space that formerly housed HRH main office.



“We will encourage all Pleasantview residents to use this space,” Pratt says.



Walking trails, an outdoor gathering area, a fountain and greenhouse are planned for the northeast part of the property.



“For the walking trails, Heart River Housing will be doing a community fundraiser to help cover the cost,” Pratt says.



One-bedroom units will range from $1,025-$1,050 per month, not including lodge services.



Rent for two-bedroom units will range from $1,325 to $1,375 per month, not including lodge services.



Full lodge package prices range from $950-$1,000 per month over and above the base rent, Pratt says.



Demand for units at Pleasantview is growing.



“The waitlist for the lodge and independent-living units has increased 135 per cent in the past two years,” Pratt says.



“We currently have more than 50 people on our waitlist.”



Communication is very important to Heart River Housing, he says.



“If anyone has any issue or questions please reach out to us.”



Applications are available at HRH central office at 5401 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive.



Anyone interested in the new units may also contact Pleasantview lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or Pratt by email at [email protected]