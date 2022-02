Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie celebrated dogs with its annual dog show Feb. 16. The audience of about 40 lodge residents was treated to 11 dogs and their owners. “It was fun and everyone enjoyed it,” recreation director Norma Deuchar says.

Pleasantview Lodge activity director Taneille Crooks, left, shows her dog Echo, a Black Lab Border Collie. Looking at the dog are lodge residents Polly Stafford, centre, and Annie Olansky. Nicole Noble shows tricks by her dog Ollie, a Yorkie Poo, during the dog show at Pleasantview Lodge. Pleasantview resident Muriel Romick, left, and Gwen Cuthbert, middle, enjoy Reba, a Shih Tsu dog owned by recreation director Norma Deuchar, right. One by one, participants showed their dogs at the show. Pleasantview Lodge general manager Linda Peterson shows her dog Charlie, an Australian Shepherd. Pleasantview Lodge residents, left-right, Mike Kalita and Rudy Lubeseder, admire a Keltie dog named Kona and owner Donella Hart. Pleasantview residents Debbie Newman, left, and Judy Holmes, admire Missy, a Maltese dog owned by Linda Fournier. Pleasantview general manager Linda Peterson gives a treat to her dog Wii, a Rat Terrier. The smallest dog in the show was Maude, a Chihuahua owned by Sherry Clark. Large or small, most people love dogs.