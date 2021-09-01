Pleasantview turns sod for expansion

Members of Heart River Housing and Stuart Olson Construction mark a sod turning for expansion at Pleasantview Lodge during a project open house Aug. 21. Standing in the front left-right, are HRH board members Donna Buchinski [mayor of the Town of Falher] and HRH board chair Myrna Lanctot [mayor of the Village of Donnelly]. In the back row, left-right, are Stuart Olson estimator Chris Holtz, HRH director Ernest Johnson [councillor of the Village of Girouxville], HRH vice-chair Brian Panasiuk [mayor of the Town of High Prairie], HRH director Dale Smith [reeve of the M.D. of Greenview], Stuart Olson project manager Sean Kangas, HRH director Raoul Johnson [councillor of the M.D. of Smoky River], HRH director Norm Duval [councillor of Northern Sunrise County], LZ Architecture architect Michael de Wolf, intern architect Dina Moustafa and HRH CAO Lindsay Pratt.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two months after work began, ground was broken at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie for an expansion project Aug. 21.



Heart River Housing hosted the open house after work started June 14 to construct a two-storey wing to add 20 units at the seniors’ lodge.



“The board is incredibly proud to provide a new level of housing for seniors in our region,” says Myrna Lanctot, who chairs the board and serves as the mayor of the Village of Donnelly.



“We know it will benefit not only this generation but also the seniors of tomorrow.”



A sod-turning ceremony planned for June was postponed by provincial COVID-19 restrictions.



CAO Lindsay Pratt commends the board for its commitment to take on the project that meets the growing demand for seniors’ housing in the area.



“Thanks to the board because they did step up,” Pratt says.



“We want to build 20 years ahead, not into the past.”



The board also acknowledged Heart River leadership.



“Projects like this are only possible because the board has the Heart River Housing staff,” Lanctot says.



“Lindsay and his team are incredible to work with; they provide an outstanding level of commitment to each and every one of our communities.”



About 100 people gathered in the Pleasantview back yard that is also the focus of a fundraising campaign to extend walking paths, build rest areas on the trails and upgrade the greenhouse.



“This is a hidden gem back here, and we’re going to take it to the next step,” Pratt says.



“We’re well on our way; we’ve got a good start.”



Work on the building project progresses on schedule.



We hope to open in September 2022, hopefully sooner,” Pratt says.



Framing for the main floor is scheduled to start before September, rather than early September as originally planned.



“The walls are being prefabricated in Edmonton,” Pratt says.



Project contractor Stuart Olson Construction plans to start roofing Dec. 3.



Interest in the additional units continues to grow.



“We already have 26 applications for the 20 units,” Pratt says.



“But we still encourage interested people to contact the lodge for an application.”



Applications for the new units are available at HRH central office at 5401 48th St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive.



Anyone interested in the new units may also contact Pleasantview Lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or Pratt by email at [email protected]