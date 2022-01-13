PLS CEO explains value of libraries

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a “meet and greet” to meet the new council combined with a presentation on the valuable service libraries provide.

Peace Library System chief executive officer Louisa Robison attended High Prairie town council’s Dec. 14 meeting by Zoom to introduce herself and explain what council receives for its membership.

Robison told council she likes to meet with all newly-elected councils. She explained the PLS is one of seven library systems in Alberta dedicated to enhancing public library services to all Peace County residents.

PLS helps local libraries in four key areas: