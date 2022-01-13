PLS CEO explains value of libraries

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
It was a “meet and greet” to meet the new council combined with a presentation on the valuable service libraries provide.
Peace Library System chief executive officer Louisa Robison attended High Prairie town council’s Dec. 14 meeting by Zoom to introduce herself and explain what council receives for its membership.
Robison told council she likes to meet with all newly-elected councils. She explained the PLS is one of seven library systems in Alberta dedicated to enhancing public library services to all Peace County residents.
PLS helps local libraries in four key areas:
- Library collections: centralized ordering, cost savings through bulk purchases, cataloguing services, specialized collections, and more;
- Access to resources: it allows each library to borrow from all libraries across Alberta [over 30 million items], including eBooks and other eResources, including the Interlibrary loan program and delivery service;
- IT service and support: shared costs for services, automated circulation, technical training, Internet service, and more;
- Training and programs: help with library management, on-site visits and support, digital media training, program support, and more.
A shining success story is money received for Indigenous services.
“You guys [High Prairie] are our test cases,” said Robison, adding two workers are at the local library.
“They bring services to the region. We need two people to cover everything. They are running programs for individual kids. . .and doing Story Time [a program] in the region.”
High Prairie will contribute $17,116 in 2022 to the PLS, or $6.37 per resident. Robison provided a chart of where PLS’s $2,986,818 budget will be spent in 2022. Library collections comprise 40 per cent of the budget while training/programs account for 17 per cent and IT services 13 per cent. Operations and administration account for 18 per cent and board expenses two per cent. Indigenous services and resource sharing each account for four per cent and transfer payments two per cent to complete the budget.
Robison added 80 per cent of expenditures relate to direct or indirect services to libraries and residents, while 10 per cent relates to headquarters operations and board activities.
Council has appointed Councillor James Waikle as its PLS representative.