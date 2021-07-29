Police investigating armed robbery at Falher Hotel

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan RCMP are on the prowl to local two suspects involved in an armed robbery just after midnight at the Falher Hotel July 26.

Police received a 911 call after the robbery and attended the scene. Further investigation indicated two individuals believed to be a male and female wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts, entered the bar shortly before midnight while armed with a firearm.

“The suspects threatened persons in the establishment and obtained a quantity of Canadian currency before fleeing,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

“There were no patrons in the bar at the time of the robbery. The employee was not physically injured during this incident,” she adds.

The RCMP’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident [or identifying those responsible] is asked to please contact McLennan RCMP at [780] 324-3086 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.