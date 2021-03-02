Police officer kicked in chest, face

H.P. court docket

Feb. 22, 2021

Judge G.R. Ambrose

A young man will be digging deeper into his pockets to pay a fine after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Jonathan F. Jaycox was fined $1,800 for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 22.

Jaycox recorded a breath sample of 140 mg after he was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police Service on Nov. 22, 2020 around midnight, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Officers saw a vehicle travelling at a “high rate of speed” on Highway 2 east of High Prairie by Ruby’s Gas Bar, the Crown alleged.

When the officers approached the driver, they could sense an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

Jaycox pleaded guilty on his first appearance although he was not present.

Judge G.R. Ambrose agreed to the fine as a joint submission of duty counsel Derek Renzini and the Crown.

The Crown reported Jaycox has a previous impaired charge on his criminal record.

In addition to the fine, Jaycox was also suspended from driving for one year starting Feb. 22.

Renzini told court Jaycox is in Saskatchewan at a treatment centre.

Jaycox has until Aug. 31 to pay the fine.



– – – – – – – – –



Edgar Willis Gladue, 57, was fined the minimum $1,000 for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard Gladue recorded a breath sample of 110 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Nov. 26, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada told court.

Police observed a suspicious driver while on patrol in High Prairie and stopped Gladue.

He admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, the Crown said.

“The readings are not aggravating, it’s an early guilty plea and he has no [previous] criminal record,” Judge G.R. Ambrose noted before he handed down the sentence.

Gladue was also suspended from driving for one year.

“He accepts responsibility and he wants to move on,” duty counsel Derek Renzini said.

Judge Ambrose supported the joint submission for sentence from duty counsel and the Crown.

Gladue was ordered to pay the fine by Aug. 31.



– – – – – – – – –



Destiny Anna Alook, 22, of Chipewyan Lake, was sentenced to 10 days in custody after pleading guilty to assaulting a peace officer.

She was given credit for time served in the Edmonton Remand Centre and released.

Alook assaulted a Desmarais RCMP officer when the accused was apprehended at Riverside Inn in Wabasca on March 11, 2020, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

“She kicked an officer in the chest and the face,” the Crown alleged.

“She resisted arrest.”

The incident began when police were called to a report of a woman who knocked on the doors of guests and asked for cigarettes.

Alook was also fined $750 for mischief causing damage under $5,000 and $400 on another charge for mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard Alook broke several windows in a residence on Aug. 21, 2019, the Crown said.

Alook went to the home and asked for cigarettes, but the person in the home refused to give her any.

“She threw rocks at several windows and broke a screen door,” the Crown told court.

In the other incident, Alook “smashed” bathroom cabinets and windows in a home on Feb. 16, 2020, the Crown said.

“The broken windows pattern is troubling,” Judge G.R. Ambrose said during sentencing.

“The accused has mental health issues.”

Judge Ambrose supported the joint submission for sentence from lawyer Derek Renzini an the Crown.

Alook has “underlying mental health issue,” Renzini said.

“The resolution is reasonable and fair,” he added.



– – – – – – – – –



Robert S. Giroux, was fined $2,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $500, after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with no insurance.

“His guilty plea is voluntary,” duty counsel Derek Renzini says.

Giroux was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police on Dec. 4 near Driftpile, court was told.

He is required to pay the fine by Aug. 31.



– – – – – – – – –



Rosalina Joyce Gladue 45, of Atikameg, was fined $345 for driving a vehicle while suspended.

Gladue was also fined $230 for failing to appear in court. Specifically, Gladue failed to show up for her trial, for a traffic ticket, Crown prosecutor Nuha Abunada said.

The Crown noted the fine for failing to appear for a trial for a traffic offence is lower than for a trial for an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada.

A person who fails to appear for a trial for a criminal offence faces a sentence of time in jail.

Gladue was ordered to pay the fines by April 30.