Police report death on Highway 49

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Valleyview RCMP is investigating a fatality resulting in a death and subsequent road closure.

On Aug. 26, at about 11:49 a.m., Valleyview RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 49, just south of Township Road 713 [the Old High Prairie Road].

“Valleyview RCMP, fire and emergency medical services attended to the scene of the collision. As this investigation is in its very early stages, there are few details. It is known that a cattle hauler and a car collided and one individual is deceased and one is believed to be injured. No further details are available at this time,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP.

Highway 49 near Township 713 is currently closed to traffic and traffic is being diverted on the north side of the collision at Township Road 714 and on the south side at Highway 669.

The road closure is expected to continue for several hours during the investigation.