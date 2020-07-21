Police response times tops list of concerns

Editor’s note: The 2020 High Prairie and Faust RCMP Community Engagement initiative which was open to all residents from High Prairie, East Prairie, Gift Lake, Peavine, Whitefish Lake [Atikameg] and Big Lakes County inclusive of the hamlets of Kinuso, Faust, Joussard and Grouard. The initiative was open to submissions between May 25 and June 5, It was developed to provide a forum where residents could bring forth any of their policing concerns to the detachment commander and have their concerns published along with the corresponding responses and/or action plans to address the issues, if applicable. Following the deadline for submissions, S/Sgt. Warren Wright received only six responses from community members, which shared the same common concerns. Following are the concerns and answers summarized by S/Sgt. Warren Wright, High Prairie/Faust Detachments:

Concern #1 – Availability, visibility and response time to Joussard, Faust and Kinuso now that Faust members are working out of High Prairie Detachment.

Answer: More than 10 years ago, Faust [five provincial members] lost its independent status as a standalone detachment and was made a satellite of High Prairie [21 members, but only 15 are provincial members].



I understand that in the past, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso have experienced the benefit of quicker response times and frequent police presence by Faust detachment in their communities. With the two units now falling under the direction of one commander, human resourcing in the form of “hour” coverage to the communities has increased with less “on call” status being experienced from the Faust detachment.



Having said that, Faust has experienced a cyclical model of centralization and decentralization of resources with High Prairie as a direct result of how busy and short-handed High Prairie has been. This centralization model currently remains in effect today because of how High Prairie has far too much work for 15 members, while Faust does not have enough work to support five provincial members.



A review was completed in the past year which yielded a result showing Faust only has enough work to support two full time members. The decision was made that Faust will continue to work with High Prairie to ensure a fair distribution of work among the combined 20 provincial members providing policing services to both High Prairie and Faust areas.



I have also been advised that the High Prairie detachment will not be getting any additional provincial positions in the foreseeable future to offset their workload.



Further, to put things into perspective, both High Prairie and Faust cover a massive combined area from 126 km north, 40 km south, 40 km west and 75 km east of High Prairie, or otherwise described as a giant rectangle of 166 km north to south and 117 km east to west. So, it’s a very large service area that could potentially take a responding member up two hours to cross from one side to the other if they were at its extreme boundaries.



When the RCMP respond to a call from High Prairie to one of our northern communities, depending on road conditions, the travel time could range from 45-60 minutes. If they respond to a call from High Prairie to Faust, it takes about 30 minutes or less, unless they are responding from a northern community. In that case, it can take 60 minutes or more.



Police response time also depends on so many factors, such as how many members are working when the call comes, or our ability to call in additional members, where the members are and what they are currently engaged in. It also depends on the type of call you are making and the priority placed on it. If it is a violent crime like an assault, it will always get a higher priority and garner a quicker response over a property crime such as a theft.



I recognize that pro-active patrols in any of our six communities are becoming more difficult to perform due to an overwhelming amount of reactive work which is consuming our time.

Concern #2 – Excess speed and noise from ATVs in the hamlets of Joussard and Enilda

Answer: As a result of this common community concern that ATVs [inclusive of dirt bikes, quads and side-by-sides] have been tearing up Joussard and Enilda, an enforcement project was rolled out effective July 1 to Sept. 7 to place enhanced traffic members into those communities at random intervals and enforce the relevant provincial statutes and Criminal Code; all in an effort to address and reduce the problem.



We will start with an education campaign and warnings before transitioning to enforcement. By the end of September 2020, I will publish the results of the initiative to the local media.

Conclusion

If I didn’t respond to your letter or e-mail in this article, it just means that I received your submission past the deadline. However, I will still respond to your concern individually as time permits.



Further, I intend on having a second Community Engagement initiative such as this in November 2020, as follow-up on this one.



In the meantime, if anyone has anything they wish to discuss with me, please feel free to stop by the High Prairie Detachment, call the Detachment at [780] 523-3370, write a letter to my attention at NCO i/c RCMP, Box 1230, High Prairie, AB T0G 1E0 or e-mail [email protected]