Police searching for murder suspect

Daniel Cardinal

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A murder on Woodland Cree Nation has Peace Regional RCMP looking for a suspect.

Police responded to a call Oct. 4 at 5:12 a.m. that a man, 22, was shot and required medical assistance. Police and emergency medical assistance staff attended the scene.

“EMS declared the injured male, Emilio Noskey, a resident of Woodland Cree First Nation, deceased,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

“Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over carriage of the investigation along with the assistance of Peace Regional RCMP, General Investigation Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section,” says Fontaine.

An autopsy was conducted at the Edmonton office of the chief medical examiner and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Oct. 5, police obtained a warrant for Daniel Lane Cardinal, 23, of no fixed address, but last known to be a resident of Little Buffalo. He is being charged with second-degree murder.

“Despite extensive efforts to local (Cardinal), RCMP have not been able to locate him,” says Fontaine.

Cardinal is described as 135 pounds, 5’9” tall with brown eyes and black hair with a medium complexion.

Police ask if anyone knows the location of Cardinal to please contact Peace Regional Police or your local police.

“Do not approach him and call 911 as he is considered armed and dangerous,” advises Fontaine.