Police seize meth, cash

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An investigation on the Sucker Creek First Nation on Dec. 16, by Lakeshore Regional Police Service resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine and money.



“One adult male is facing charges for the following offences: possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, impaired driving, refuse to comply with an approved screening device, failing to comply with a weapons prohibition, failing to comply with recognizance, failing to comply with an undertaking,” says Dean Syniak, Inspector, Operations Officer, Lakeshore Regional Police Service.



The investigation into the matter continues and further charges may be pending.



The name of the individual charged was not released.



Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police, the LRPS complaint line at (1-855) 299-0137 or contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477).



Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service community members can also submit tips and remain anonymous with any member of the LRPS and are encouraged to approach LRPS members any time.