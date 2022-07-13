Police suspect arson in Peace River blaze

Peace Regional RCMP are on the lookout for suspects in an arson case!

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Gina Slaney says on July 6 at about 3:40 a.m., police responded to a structure fire at the old Alberta Forestry building at the south end of 103 Street. Emergency services were quick to respond and the fire was controlled quickly, no injuries were reported.

“Police are now investigating the case, which is believed to be arson,” says Slaney.

“[Police] is asking the public to review any home surveillance and report any suspicious activity to police,” she adds.

If you have any information regarding the fire, please contact Peace Regional RCMP at [780] 624-6677.If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at wwwP3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app through the Apple App or Google Play Store.