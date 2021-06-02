Police trying to find ‘suspicious’ woman

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding an adult female.



On May 24 at 12:52 p.m., police received a report that an unknown female approached a young child in the area of 46 Street and 59 Avenue in High Prairie.



“High Prairie RCMP’s investigation determined an interaction occurred between an adult female and a one-year-old child before the female left in an older motorhome,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Further investigation indicated the recreational vehicle with British Columbia license plates was seen driving in the neighborhood slowly near other children in the area.



“When adults in the area attempted to engage with the male driver of the RV, it left towards 53 Avenue and 41 Street,” says Fontaine.



The adult female is described as being in her early fifties, about 5’3” to 5’5” tall, heavyset with red/white hair. She was wearing round bottle glasses with gold rims.



Police obtained the assistance of additional officers, along with neighboring RCMP detachments, in an effort to locate the suspect RV; however, it was not located.



Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident, or the identity of the persons involved, to contact the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370, or your local police.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] -222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.