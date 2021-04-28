Police urge citizens to be part of solution

Heroin is a growing concern for the High Prairie RCMP Drug Unit. “We are starting to see a big increase in heroin,” Const. Sherrie Choo says. Heroin is an opioid drug made from morphine, a natural substance taken from the seed pod of the various opium poppy plants grown in southeast and southwest Asia, Mexico, and Colombia. Heroin can be a white or brown powder, or a black sticky substance.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Illegal drug activity is a big concern for any community.



Police encourage citizens to be part of the solution, not the problem.



Big Lakes County council learned about the affects of drugs from High Prairie RCMP Drug Unit at its regular meeting April 24.



Const. Tyler Bell and Const. Sherrie Choo accepted an invitation from council to explain the drug activity effects of the drugs.



“Police appreciate the co-operation of citizens and encourage everyone to report any observed or known drug activity,” Bell says.



“That information could assist in current investigations being conducted.”



Bell and Choo are committed to continue to educate the community to work together.



“High Prairie drug unit, with assistance from High Prairie RCMP members, is actively working to put a stop to drug activity and organized crime within our community,” Choo says.



“We appreciate the patience of the community as we continue to fight back against drug activity in this area and make it a priority to keep the High Prairie region safe.”



Methamphetamine is the number-one drug, Bell says.



“We are seeing a huge increase in fentanyl and heroin,” Bell says.



“That’s what’s causing a lot of overdoses in the High Prairie region and across Canada.”



The growth of opioid use is a worldwide crises, he notes.



Bell and Choo both transferred into the High Prairie drug unit in recent months and have many years of police experience.



“Targeting drug traffickers and putting a dent in drug activities continues to be our main priority,“ Choo says.



“Despite the best efforts of the High Prairie drug unit with the assistance of the general duty investigators of the High Prairie RCMP, drug activity continues to be an ongoing issue.”



Police have made several arrests and have executed search warrants, Bell says.



Illicit drugs and weapons have been seized throughout the High Prairie area.



Drug unit officers value the RCMP police dog services that returned to the High Prairie RCMP Aug. 25, 2020.



“High Prairie Police Dog Services have made a very positive impact in police response in the High Prairie region,” Bell says.



Const. Scott MacLeod and his four-year-old German shepherd dog Jago are key members of the drug unit.



Anyone in the High Prairie and Big Lakes County region with information on drug activity is requested to phone the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 and ask for Bell or Choo.