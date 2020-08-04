“Police used strike force” to take man down

H.P. court docket

July 27, 2020

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young man who damaged a fence in High Prairie at a farmers’ field in a police chase on a quad will spend another four months behind bars.

Dustin T. St. Laurent, 34, of Peace River, was handed a global sentence of 180 days for four charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court July 27.

He was given 45 days credit for time served when he appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

St. Laurent was sentenced for assaulting a peace officer, flight from peace officers, dangerous operation of a vehicle and mischief causing damage under $5,000.

He was on a Canada-wide warrant when he was pursued by High Prairie RCMP on June 26, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu says.

Police arrived at the home of his girlfriend in a rural area when he escaped out of a window and left on a quad.

“He tells me he didn’t want to get stopped by police,” duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“He says he made a bad decision.”

Police used air and dog services in the pursuit that led into High Prairie about 20 minutes after the incident started.

St. Laurent broke through a fence in a residential property and caused about $1,000 damage to a farmers’ field, Eta-Ndu says.

“He had disregard for safety of others,” the Crown says.

While he was apprehended by police, St. Laurent hit a peace officer, Eta-Ndu says.

The accused was remorseful for his actions.

“I apologize for damaging the fence and farmers’ field,” St. Laurent says.

“I should have stopped sooner.”

Duty counsel Harry Jong says St. Laurent told him he was “pretty beat up” himself.

Disclosure states that police used strike force,” Jong says.

St. Laurent says he made a bad decision and he was influenced by meth. He wants to take treatment for drugs, Jong says.







Renee Marie Belcourt, 39, of High Prairie, was handed a conditional discharge for six months for one count each of possession of a controlled substance and for resisting a peace officer.

She was in possession of three small baggies of crystal meth on Aug. 28, 2019 on a sidewalk in front of St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie, federal Crown prosecutor Robert Philp says.

“It was an overdose, possibly life-threatening,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

“It’s aggravating that it was near a school and a playground.”

However, the incident occurred at 6 a.m., the federal Crown says.

Belcourt resisted officers in the incident.

“It was a very low resistance,” Shynkar says.

Belcourt has no related charges and cleaned up her life of drugs since the incident, lawyer Derek Renzini says.

“She says she hasn’t used it since,” Renzini says.

“She says it was a big wake-up call.”

Belcourt was walking home from her father’s home near the school when she experienced the effects of an overdose, Renzini says.

She is required to take drug counselling and treatment directed by her probation officer.







Emma Philomene Newborn, 24, of Morinville, was handed a conditional discharge for six months for two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking and one count of failing to appear in court.

She breached conditions when she was with a specific person against court order on two different dates, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu says.

The Crown recommended the conditional discharge since she has no previous criminal record.

Duty counsel Harry Jong says Newborn told him that she spent three days in cells for the incidents.







Amber Gayle Anderson, 39, of Gift Lake, was fined $300 for failing to comply with release conditions.

She breached her curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu says.

Anderson was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Feb. 9 at 1:30 a.m., he says.

She depends on other people for rides and she was with a friend who stayed out later than she expected, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

Anderson was warned about her curfew.

“She didn’t plan ahead to she would be home on time,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.







Danielle Waugh, 33, of Red Deer, was fined $100 for failing to appear in court.

However, she won’t have to pay anything.

“The fine is served by your appearance today,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says. She appeared by telephone from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Waugh missed a docket day, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu says.

She missed her scheduled appearance because she had no transportation, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

“She moved from High Prairie to Red Deer and she couldn’t get a ride back,” Jong says.



*



Leslie Michael Auger was fined $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

His lawyer Derek Renzini pleaded guilty for him.

Auger got a break after nobody in the courtroom could confirm the new fine of $3,000.

The new fine was handed to an offender by Shynkar in court July 6.

A higher fine was announced before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closed courts in March and became effective as courts reopened to regular proceedings July 6.